DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix: Flow Monitoring: EVD Preparedness - November 2019

As part of IOM’s Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) preparedness activities, DTM operates Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) on the borders with Uganda (UGA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Central African Republic (CAR). In total, 22 EVD-dedicated FMPs were active in November, with Bazi and Okaba resuming operations on 18 November while data collection in Lasu and Tokori remained suspended as a security precaution. This dashboard highlights key entry routes to South Sudan (SSD) and presents the demographic profile of people surveyed on arrival from the three neighbouring countries at risk of EVD transmission. Participation in the survey is voluntary and the data collected is only indicative of actual flows.