16 Oct 2019

DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix: Flow Monitoring: EVD Preparedness - July 2019

from International Organization for Migration
As part of IOM’s Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) preparedness activities, DTM operates Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) on the borders with Uganda (UGA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Central African Republic (CAR). In total, 15 EVD-dedicated FMPs were active in July, collecting data on 15,963 individuals on arrival to South Sudan. This dashboard highlights key entry routes to South Sudan (SSD) and presents the demographic profile of people surveyed on arrival from the three neighbouring countries at risk of EVD transmission. Participation in the survey is voluntary and the data collected is only indicative of actual flows.

Six FMPs operated on the Ugandan side of the border had to halt data collection in July due to administrative issues. As a result, flows from Uganda are under-represented and should not be compared to previous or future dashboards.

