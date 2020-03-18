DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix: Flow Monitoring: EVD Preparedness - January 2020

As part of IOM’s Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) preparedness activities, DTM operates Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) on the borders with Uganda (UGA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Central African Republic (CAR). In total, 20 EVD-dedicated FMPs were active in January, after Busia and Panjala FMPs on the Uganda – South Sudan border were phased out at the end of December 2019. This dashboard highlights key entry routes to South Sudan (SSD) and presents the demographic profile of people surveyed on arrival from the three neighbouring countries at risk of EVD transmission. Participation in the survey is voluntary and the data collected is only indicative of actual flows.

Key insights

• The number of incoming individual journeys surveyed in January increased slightly relative to December (+2.6%), despite the deactivation of Busia and Panjala FMPs.

• 67.6% of respondents departed from Uganda, 26.5% from DRC (73.2% of whom from Ituri) and 5.9% from other countries.

• 25 individual journeys were recorded from DRC territories that reported cases of EVD during the current outbreak, though none of these came from health zones with active cases during the last 42 days (WHO). In addition, 31 individuals came from Kasese district in Uganda.

• 12.5% of respondents reported Juba County as their intended destination.

• 41.7% came to South Sudan for economic reasons, 16.8% for family-related reasons, and 12.2% to access health care (19.1% of female travellers). Other reasons for travel accounted for 29.3%.

• Most movement is circular, with 63.9% of respondents intending to stay a week or less in South Sudan.