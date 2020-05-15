DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix: Flow Monitoring: EVD Preparedness - February 2020

As part of IOM’s Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) preparedness activities, DTM operates Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) on the borders with Uganda (UGA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Central African Republic (CAR). In total, 21 EVD-dedicated FMPs were active in February, with Owiny Ki Bul (Magwi County), Kaya (Morobo), Kerwa and Pure (Kajo-Keji) replacing FMPs previously operated in Uganda. This dashboard highlights key entry routes to South Sudan (SSD) and presents the demographic profile of people surveyed on arrival from the three neighbouring countries at risk of EVD transmission. Participation in the survey is voluntary and the data collected is only indicative of actual flows.

Key insights

• The number of incoming individual journeys surveyed in February increased by 45.2% relative to January, though this was in part due to the repositioning of some FMPs from the Ugandan to the South Sudanese side of the border.

• 73.7% of respondents departed from Uganda, 21.5% from DRC (82.5% of whom from Ituri) and 4.8% from other countries.

• 14 individual journeys were recorded from DRC territories that reported cases of EVD during the current outbreak, though none of these came from health zones with active cases during the last 42 days (WHO). In addition, 16 individuals came from Kasese district in Uganda.

• 10.5% of respondents reported Juba County as their intended destination.

• 36.1% came to South Sudan for economic reasons, 13.6% for family-related reasons and 10.8% to access education.

• 11.2% of women and girls travelled to access healthcare, compared to 4.4% of men and boys. This highlights the key role played by women as carers in the community.

• Most movement is circular, with 71.4% of respondents intending to stay a week or less in South Sudan.