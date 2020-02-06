06 Feb 2020

DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix: Flow Monitoring: EVD Preparedness - December 2019

from International Organization for Migration
As part of IOM’s Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) preparedness activities, DTM operates Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) on the borders with Uganda (UGA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Central African Republic (CAR). In total, 22 EVD-dedicated FMPs were active in December, as operations at Lasu and Tokori FMPs (Yei County) remained suspended due to adverse security conditions. This dashboard highlights key entry routes to South Sudan (SSD) and presents the demographic profile of people surveyed on arrival from the three neighbouring countries at risk of EVD transmission. Participation in the survey is voluntary and the data collected is only indicative of actual flows.

Key insights

• The number of incoming individual journeys surveyed in December increased by 3.3% relative to November, driven by increased data collection at Bazi and Okaba FMPs where activities had been suspended until 18 November.

• 70.9% of respondents departed from Uganda, 23.8% from DRC (84.6% of whom from Ituri) and 5.3% from other countries.

• Eight individual journeys were recorded from DRC territories that reported cases of EVD during the current outbreak, though none of these came from health zones with active cases during the last 21 days (WHO). In addition, 10 individuals came from Kasese district in Uganda.

• 11.9% of respondents reported Juba County as their intended destination.

• 42.6% came to South Sudan for economic reasons, 15.3% for family-related reasons, 11.8% for seasonal activities and 10.6% to access health care.

• Most movement is circular, with 64.0% of respondents intending to stay a week or less in South Sudan.

