DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix: Flow Monitoring: EVD Preparedness - August 2019

As part of IOM’s Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) preparedness activities, DTM operates Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) on the borders with Uganda (UGA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Central African Republic (CAR). Twenty-three EVD-dedicated FMPs were active in August, including two new ones in Kajo-Keji County. In total, data was collected on 28,622 individuals on arrival from high-risk countries. This dashboard highlights key entry routes to South Sudan (SSD) and presents the demographic profile of people surveyed on arrival from the three neighbouring countries at risk of EVD transmission. Participation in the survey is voluntary and the data collected is only indicative of actual flows.