DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix 2021 | Quarter 2 Report

974,956 individuals active in DTM’s biometric database. Of these, 56% are female; and 57% under 18 yrs

78% counties (78/78) covered by DTM mobility tracking round 11 data collection

142 displacement and return events tracked by DTM through its network of enumerators, (140,842 individual displacements and 22,745 returns

46,005 interviews conducted (149,671 individual movements tracked)

Assessments and Surveys

Following the release of the multi-sectoral needs survey in Urban areas, which included the COVID-19 vulnerability survey, in Juba, Bentiu, Malakal and Wau town and their respective IDP Camps and PoC site, the DTM team coordinated and actively collaborated with partners (OCHA, WFP, UNICEF, REACH, FAO and UNHCR) on the next round of Urban Multi-Sector Needs, Vulnerabilities and COVID-19 Impact Survey (FSNMS+) in the technical working group. In addition to this, the Enumeration Areas (EA) assessments were deployed; this commenced with a Training of Trainers (ToT) session with participation from the RRC, NBS and the University of Juba technical teams and followed by enumerators training in the various areas. Within the reporting period, EA assessments had gone halfway in all planned locations irrespective of local challenges faced on the ground, which were quickly solved with support from government partners at the national level. The results from this assessment would feed into the sampling frames for the IOM-DTM led FSNMS+ urban surveys.

DTM carried out comprehensive boma level mapping of facilities, infrastructure, and services using the Village Assessment Survey (VAS) methodology, deploying teams to Aweil South, Pibor and Akobo during the second quarter. Forty-five enumerators were trained, supervised, and guided by DTM staff during data collection. In parallel, DTM’s GIS and reporting team is working on data cleaning and analysis for the three counties.