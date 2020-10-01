DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix 2020 | Quarter 2 Report

944,004 individuals active in DTM’s biometric database. Of these, 56% are female; and 59% >18 years

100% counties (78/78) & over 2,747 locations covered by DTM mobility tracking round 8 data collection

112,110 interviews conducted (323,733 individual movements tracked)

35 FMPs active throughout the country, (31 at border crossings and internal transport hubs, four at displacement sites)

Assessments and Surveys

During this quarter, data cleaning and validation continued for Village Assessment Surveys (VAS) carried out in Aweil Center, Magwi, Torit, and Malakal counties. A total of 97 interviews were conducted at the boma level. Infrastructure mapping data was collected for approximately 1,600 facilities, such as water points, administrative buildings, schools, health care facilities, religious buildings, markets, and transportation hubs. Sectoral technical questionnaires captured data from over 400 education and health facilities. A total of 45 enumerators, including 16 female enumerators, were engaged in this exercise.

The report and public data set for Wau, Rubkona, and Bor South counties were released during the reporting period.

In this reporting period, DTM also began developing updated enumeration areas for the major urban centres in South Sudan. The enumeration areas will enable representative sampling of the urban population for a cross-sectional study of COVID-19 prevalence and multi-sector household needs and vulnerability survey, planned jointly with WFP and WHO. The methodology, which builds on DTM’s prior experience in Haiti, combines analysis of highresolution satellite imagery and field assessments by local enumerators. Data collection was completed in Juba, and preparations started to expand the activity to other urban centres.