DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix 2020 | Quarter 1 Report

944,709 individuals active in DTM’s biometric database. Of these, 56% are female; and 59.1% >18 years

100% counties (78/78) & over 2,558 locations covered by DTM mobility tracking round 7 data collection

50 FMPs active throughout the country, 20 EVD-dedicated, 8 at displacement sites, 22 other in-country & at borders

93,797 interviews conducted (264,445 of individual movements tracked)

Assessments and Surveys

After finalizing facility infrastructure service mapping through Village Assessment Survey (VAS) in Wau, Bor South and Rubkona Counties, DTM expanded VAS activities to Aweil Centre, Magwi, Torit and Malakal Counties. The aim of the activity was to map available infrastructure gaps and available services to support humanitarian and transition programming in a dynamic context of displacement and returns. DTM also conducted an intentions and perceptions survey in Wau displacement sites (Wau PoC AA and five collective sites). The findings of the survey indicated that an average of 36% of respondents per site reported an intention to leave. In addition, DTM team engaged with partners and prepared methodological frameworks for intention surveys in Juba , Bor and Bentiu PoCs. In parallel to the preparations for the intention surveys, the DTM team concluded data collection for a disability and inclusion survey in Malakal PoC, in continuation of partnership with Humanity and Inclusion (HI) and protection partners. This is the third survey of this kind, previously completed for Wau PoC AA and Bentiu PoC.