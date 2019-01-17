17 Jan 2019

Donors decline to fund South Sudan ceasefire monitors

Report
from Sudan Tribune
Published on 16 Jan 2019

January 16, 2018 (JUBA) - International donors have snubbed calls to fund South Sudan peace monitors putting at risk the functioning of the body responsible for monitoring and verifying the implementation permanent ceasefire revealed its chairman body, Maj Gen Desta Abiche Ageno.

Speaking at the 7th meeting of the Technical Committee of Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) in Juba on Wednesday, Ageno told the participants that the financial constraints are affecting the monitoring body.

"We have not been able to secure the 2019 budget for CTSAMVM Monitors. Since November 2018 or the last three months, the monitors have not been paid. It is my hope that our Donors understand the challenge we face," he said

He further briefed the meeting, which is attended by the Troika representatives that they also failed to secure the budget for the national monitors.

"I have met with several donors and partners on this matter but thus far, I have not received any positive response nor direction," he said.

Following what, the Ethiopian military discussed the matter with South Sudan’s Minister of Information Michael Makuei, SPLA-IO’s deputy chief of staff Gen James Koang Chuoland other peace signatories.

He said the South Sudanese parties advised that the issues be taken at the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) which oversights peace implementation for the "guidance and way forward".

The Technical Committee includes senior generals from the peace partners and the CTSAMVM direction. The committee holds bimonthly meetings to discuss the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

Normally the meetings are held outside South Sudan but to the financial restrictions, they decided to meet in Juba for the first time.

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has warned that his government has no resource to fund the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

He several times called on the international donors to support the implementation process financially but in vain.

Earlier this week, Makuei said the Troika has agreed to fund the peace process and we have prepared the budget.

Makuei’s statements came 24 hours after statements by the SPLA-IO spokesperson who said that the enforcement of security arrangements faces financial difficulties because donors didn’t support the process.

