“Do not squander this opportunity again”- JMEC tells Parties

The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) outgoing Chairperson, H.E. Festus Mogae, on Wednesday appealed to the South Sudan parties not to squander the opportunity to bring lasting peace in South Sudan.

The former President of Botswana was speaking at the 33rd Extra Ordinary Assembly of the IGAD Heads of State and Government held in Addis Ababa. The main agenda of the meeting, was the signing of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (RARCSS) by all Parties.

In his last speech to the Heads of State as the Chairperson of JMEC, President Mogae said, “It is my earnest hope that the signing of the Revitalized Peace Agreement will herald a new chapter for the Republic of South Sudan”.

“It is important to underline that the HLRF process has afforded all the parties and stakeholders every opportunity, to make their case and reach compromises. The outcome we are witnessing today is therefore a reflection of a thorough and inclusive process”, he added.

In addition, the President also noted the immense contribution and involvement from various stakeholders that had made the Revitalization Forum a success. In particular, he applauded the South Sudanese parties and Stakeholders, the IGAD Council of Ministers, the IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan, the High-Level Facilitators, the Mediators of the Khartoum phase of the HLRF as well as the International Partners.

“In particular, I want to also acknowledge the contribution of my staff, the JMEC members of the HLRF taskforce, without whom this progress may not have been achieved as timeously as has been the case”, he stated.

While making the remarks, the outgoing Chairperson also used the opportunity, to thank the IGAD Heads of State for his appointment as the Chairperson of JMEC in 2015 as well as the support extended to him during his tenure. He noted how proud he was of the many challenges that the JMEC members had collectively overcome in discharging the mandate of monitoring and evaluating the progress of the implementation of the 2015 Peace Agreement, over the last two years and eight months.

“I am also proud, that through my leadership, we recommended the revitalization of the ARCSS 2015 and today we conclude with a more inclusive peace agreement. This revitalized agreement, if fully implemented, promises sustainable peace and prosperity in the Republic of South Sudan”, he added.

President Mogae steps down as the JMEC Chairperson at the end of September.