16 Aug 2019

Distribution Report - Central Equatoria, Juba County, PoC 1 And PoC 3, 8 August 2019 - UNHCR

Report
from International Organization for Migration, Shelter Cluster
Published on 08 Aug 2019 View Original
Summary of Distribution

  • Where was the distribution held and how was it organised?

-What and how were beneficiaries informed?

  • How was equal access ensured for men, women, girls and boys?

  • How was order maintained during the distribution?

  • The distribution was carried out in our nutrition centres in both POCs.

  • These nets were given to children who were brought to the centres with nutrition problems

  • The mothers received the mosquito nets on behave of their children who signed the distribution lists prepared by concern

  • Concern nutrition teams informed the beneficiaries during their visitations to the facilities

