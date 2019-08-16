Distribution Report - Central Equatoria, Juba County, PoC 1 And PoC 3, 8 August 2019 - UNHCR
Summary of Distribution
- Where was the distribution held and how was it organised?
-What and how were beneficiaries informed?
How was equal access ensured for men, women, girls and boys?
How was order maintained during the distribution?
The distribution was carried out in our nutrition centres in both POCs.
These nets were given to children who were brought to the centres with nutrition problems
The mothers received the mosquito nets on behave of their children who signed the distribution lists prepared by concern
Concern nutrition teams informed the beneficiaries during their visitations to the facilities