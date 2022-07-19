Displaced communities receive plastic sheets and mosquito nets ahead of rainy season

With the beginning of the rainy season, the Internally Displaced People driven from Agok and Dungroup to Abyei are facing immense challenges, including flooding, an outbreak of water=borne diseases and lack of basic facilities.

The UNISFA OIC acting HOM/FC, Brig-Gen Abu Syed Bakir, presented 1,200 mosquito nets and 400 plastic sheets to the local administrations on 20 June. The donation, which will benefit the IDPs, was made under the Quick Impact Project. Paramount Chief Bulabek Deng Kuol and other local leaders were present.

The Ngok Dinka Paramount Chief, Mr. Bulabek Deng Kuol, local leaders and representatives of the local authorities attended the ceremony.

The IDPs were displaced from Agok and Dungoup following security concerns and with the start of rainy season, they need the donations. The Paramount Chief, community members and the RRC thanked UNISFA for the donations and called for continued support to the community.

UNISFA assured the community representatives of its full support and requested the local administration, RRC and the leaders to select proposed QIPs projects for the 2022/23 financial year by mid next month for early planning and preparations.