Disability & Inclusion Survey, Wau PoC AA (Publication 31 October 2019, data collection February 2019)

Key Findings

14.4% of survey respondents are persons with disabilities as identified by the Washington Group Short Set of Questions (see methodology), while an estimated 18.7% of households include at least one member with a disability.

The main reported barriers hampering access to services by persons with disabilities were distance to the service points (45.3%), lack of information (42.3%), lack of physical access (19.7%) and discrimination/harassment (16.8%).

A quarter of respondents reported fearing forms of physical abuse when accessing services (24.8%). Changing the location of services was most popular among potential solutions to improve safety (32.1%).

Among basic services, access to livelihoods, NFi and food distribution, toilets and sanitation, medication and general health services present particular challenges for persons with disabilities.