South Sudan
Disability & Inclusion Survey, Wau PoC AA (Publication 31 October 2019, data collection February 2019)
Key Findings
14.4% of survey respondents are persons with disabilities as identified by the Washington Group Short Set of Questions (see methodology), while an estimated 18.7% of households include at least one member with a disability.
The main reported barriers hampering access to services by persons with disabilities were distance to the service points (45.3%), lack of information (42.3%), lack of physical access (19.7%) and discrimination/harassment (16.8%).
A quarter of respondents reported fearing forms of physical abuse when accessing services (24.8%). Changing the location of services was most popular among potential solutions to improve safety (32.1%).
Among basic services, access to livelihoods, NFi and food distribution, toilets and sanitation, medication and general health services present particular challenges for persons with disabilities.
Many persons with disabilities living in Wau PoC AA site lack access to the specialised services and assistive devices they need.
