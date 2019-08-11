11 Aug 2019

Details on states, security hold back South Sudan peace deal

Report
from EastAfrican
Published on 10 Aug 2019 View Original

By FRED OLUOCH

Security arrangements and the number of states remain the key challenges in implementing the South Sudan peace agreement, three months to the due date for the formation of the transitional government.

The opposition in particular, remain sceptical on whether the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) will be formed in November and if it will include all the signatories to the peace deal.

Pagan Amum, the former SPLM secretary-general and leader of the now divided Former Detainees (FDs) faction, told The EastAfrican that some pre-transitional period tasks will not have been implemented then and that President Salva Kiir will form a government with members of the opposition that are willing to do so.

“On security arrangements, the objective of building a national army as a professional conventional army that reflects the diversity of South Sudanese and as a national defence force under a civilian rule remains a dream,” said Mr Amum.

The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMVM) has also expressed fears over the slow progress in the implementation of the security arrangements in the peace agreement.

The chairman of the CTSAMVM, Gen Abiche Ageno said that of the 33 cantonment sites that were assessed, only 31 were found to be suitable for the forces at the time the assessment was done.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.