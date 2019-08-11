Details on states, security hold back South Sudan peace deal

By FRED OLUOCH

Security arrangements and the number of states remain the key challenges in implementing the South Sudan peace agreement, three months to the due date for the formation of the transitional government.

The opposition in particular, remain sceptical on whether the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) will be formed in November and if it will include all the signatories to the peace deal.

Pagan Amum, the former SPLM secretary-general and leader of the now divided Former Detainees (FDs) faction, told The EastAfrican that some pre-transitional period tasks will not have been implemented then and that President Salva Kiir will form a government with members of the opposition that are willing to do so.

“On security arrangements, the objective of building a national army as a professional conventional army that reflects the diversity of South Sudanese and as a national defence force under a civilian rule remains a dream,” said Mr Amum.

The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMVM) has also expressed fears over the slow progress in the implementation of the security arrangements in the peace agreement.

The chairman of the CTSAMVM, Gen Abiche Ageno said that of the 33 cantonment sites that were assessed, only 31 were found to be suitable for the forces at the time the assessment was done.