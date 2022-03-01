Democratic Elections in South Sudan, March 1, 2022

Introduction

South Sudan is going through a precarious transition, marked by political deadlock in Juba (i.e., Chapter 2 of the agreement hasn’t been implemented) and significant rise in localized violence (i.e., communally framed conflicts in Warrap, Jonglei, Western Equatoria, and Unity). Although fraught with numerous implementation issues, the Revitalized Agreement for the Resolution of Conflict (RARCSS) has been credited with bringing relative stability to South Sudan since 20181. The Agreement mandated the creation of a Unity Government, setting the stage for the Transitional Period, which is due to end in 2023. The moment of truth for this peace agreement is the holding of elections proscribed for the end of the Transitional Period. Although the elections mandated by the peace agreement are looming, very little has been done to prepare as other key phases of the agreement remain unimplemented.

The term of the Revitalized Government of National Unity (RTGoNU) is thirty-six months2. One of the RTGoNU’s functions is to hold general elections sixty days before the end of the Transitional Period, the results of which are meant to help the country install a democratically elected government. This means that without further extending the agreement as was done with the pre-transitional period, South Sudan ought to conduct elections as planned. With the timeline for preparations narrowing, debate has surfaced, with some looking for a delay to elections and others believing the elections need to happen as soon as possible. While this debate has centered on the merits of conducting these elections, little seems to be emphasized or understood about the process which should produce credible and legitimate outcomes. The debate, which appears uncoordinated, though highly desired, has also ignored other stakeholders, including the citizenry, civil society, and regional and international partners.

This week’s Review analyzes South Sudan’s readiness to conduct elections in under a year and reflects on why they are important. We start out with the discussion of the election’s fundamentals, then move to why elections are imperative in a post-conflict context. We then end our Review with policy perspectives that have the potential of improving/strengthening the process, preserving its integrity, and delivering credible and legitimate results, regardless of whether the elections will be conducted on time. Our stance is that the process, credibility, and associated legitimacy the elections need to produce are the most important elements rather than precise timing