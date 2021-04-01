DEC CVA Real-Time Response Review: South Sudan Country Report

FRANCOIS GRUNEWALD

FREDERICK KHAMIS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. GENERAL CONTEXT OF THE REVIEW

1.1.1. GLOBAL CONTEXT

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) launched a specific COVID Appeal on 14 July 2020. By the end of August 2020, the campaign had raised over £22.5 million, including UK Aid Match.

Contrary to other DEC appeals, in response to emergencies already unfolding, this appeal adopted a proactive approach, based on the idea that responding as early as possible with preventive measures was the most effective way of stopping the pandemic. Selecting countries based on forecasts of the humanitarian needs that would be created by the COVID-19 epidemic was challenging and decisions had to be made with a ‘no regrets’ approach2 . In the end, the funds raised by the Coronavirus 2020 Appeal were allocated to 14 DEC Member Charities already working in 7 fragile states in Asia (Afghanistan and Bangladesh for the Rohingya crisis), the Middle East (Yemen and Syria) and Africa (DRC, Somalia and South Sudan). These were selected as priority countries facing a critical situation exacerbated by the Covid-19 crisis. The funds were used to adapt ongoing projects and to develop new projects to respond to the anticipated health and non-health impacts of the pandemic, as well as to cope with the impacts of the measures taken to stop it. Special attention was given to specific due diligence and protection measures for staff and partners.

A first allocation of £13m was made in July 2020, of which DEC Member Charities budgeted £10.9m for Phase 1 programmes (14 June 2020 - 31 January 2021). A second allocation was made in November and will be used for either Phase 1 or Phase 2, or both. Phase 2 programmes will run from 1 February 2021 to 31 January 2022. The Real-Time Response Review is part of DEC’s accountability policy. It contributes to meeting the high demand for accountability from the British population, who donated very generously to the DEC Coronavirus 2020 Appeal. It also aims to contribute to learning and the continuous improvement of humanitarian practices.