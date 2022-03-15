Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 14 March 2022 - South Sudan

(excerpt)

**South Sudan

On South Sudan, WFP warned today that more than 70 per cent of the men, women and children in the country will struggle to survive the peak of the lean season this year. South Sudan is facing unprecedented levels of food insecurity caused by conflict, climate shocks, COVID-19, and rising costs. WFP says that 8.3 million people in South Sudan — including refugees — could face extreme hunger in the coming months. While providing critical food and nutrition assistance to meet the immediate needs of populations at risk, WFP is also working to build resilience to help communities cope with sudden shocks. More on this online.