Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 11 March 2021 - South Sudan

(Excerpt)

South Sudan

Our peacekeeping colleagues tell us that peacekeepers serving with the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have repaired 300 kilometres of road between Juba and Rokon.

This is an important supply route for both the Mission and humanitarian partners to reach remote communities, particularly during the rainy season. This is part of the Mission’s plan to fix more than 3,000 kilometres of roads across the country in the coming months.

As part of its efforts to mark International Women’s Day, the Mission held a COVID-19 workshop with female inmates at Wau Central Prison on health and hygiene.

In Twic East County in Jonglei state, the Mission provided solar panels to a health centre that will provide around-the-clock power to its maternity ward.