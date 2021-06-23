CWG Strategy 2021-2022

CONSIDERING TOGETHER WHAT IS MOST APPROPRIATE FOR PEOPLE IN CRISES IN SOUTH SUDAN

INTRODUCTION

The use of cash and vouchers assistance (CVA) in South Sudan started in 2013 and has slowly been growing since then. In some locations CVA feasibility is limited by contextual challenges such as the low financial service providers (FSP) coverage or liquidity, poor market integration, access constrains, etc. Official exchange rate also represents a significant challenge. Despite these CVA uptake continues growing as reflected in the 2020 humanitarian response; while in-kind food assistance still dominated the FSL Cluster's response in 2020 with 73 per cent of the overall response,

CVA continued to grow with 16 per cent in 2020. A mixed package of CVA and in-kind support represented the remaining 11 per cent of the cluster’s response in 2020. A similar approach in FSL modalities will be maintained in 2021. (HRP)

The Cash Working Group (CWG) 2021-2022 Strategy builds on the previous strategy, the CWG products and work; the analysis of external and information feedback received during a February 2021 consultation lead by a CashCap global technical advisor and the CashCap expert deployed to South Sudan. Over 34 key informants were consulted, including NNGOs, INGOs, INGO Forum, UN, private sector especially FSPs, REACH, donors, in addition to representatives of Clusters and Working Groups at national and sub-national level, Government and development actors (WB, FAO).

This document was developed with the support of Strategic Planning Task Team and was endorsed by the CWG in the meeting of XX 2021.

This multiyear strategic document aims for the CWG to work collaboratively with its members, clusters and working groups, Inter-cluster coordination Group (ICCG),

Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), donors, private sector organizations, government, and consortia to mainstream and scale quality and accountable CVA, when adequate, to meet the needs of the affected population.