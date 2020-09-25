Cumulative Report for COVID-19 Risk Communication and Community Engagement Interventions in Maban County - Last updated on Monday 31 August 2020

Aim of this report: This document outlines a cumulative status report on activities conducted by the Maban risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) working group since its inception in April 2020 to date (August 2020).

Accolades: The Maban risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) working group has been cited on numerous occasions by the South Sudan National RCCE technical working group as an example of “a best practice of field-level inter-agency collaboration.”

Context: Located in the furthest corner of the northeast of South Sudan, Maban County is home to some 150,000 refugees and 70,000 people from the host community – making it UNHCR’s largest refugee operation in the country. Some 25 humanitarian partners operate in Maban

County. South Sudan was at the tail end of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Whereas some countries reported on COVID-19 towards the end of 2019, South Sudan only confirmed presence of the virus in April 2020. In turn, far-flung Maban County only confirmed presence of COVID-19 in August 2020.

Activation: In April 2020, humanitarian partners in Maban County activated a COVID-19 risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) working group. The aim of the working group is to support partners to have a harmonized approach to COVID-19 RCCE interventions, in line with guidelines issued by the government of South Sudan and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Membership: To date, the following 21 partners have voluntarily signed up to be members of the Maban RCCE working group: Maban County Health Department, ACTED, Action Africa Help International (AAHI), CARE International (CI), Commission for Refugee Affairs (CRA), Danish Refugee Council (DRC), The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO),

Food for the Hungry (FH), Humanitarian and Development Consortium (HDC), Internews, Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS), Lutheran World Federation (LWF), Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF),

MENTOR Initiative (MI), Relief International (RI), Samaritan’s Purse (SP), Save the Children International (SCI), Serving in Mission (SIM), The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP),

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), The World Health Organization (WHO)