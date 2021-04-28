CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 28 April 2021

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

After months of heightened activity, La Soufrière volcano, on the island of St. Vincent, erupted on 9 April, affecting the whole country. The volcano has erupted several times since and activity is likely to continue for months. Nearly 20,000 people (18% of the country’s population) have been directly affected. As at 25 April, 13,300 people have been evacuated. Nearly 6,600 are staying in 85 public shelters, while more than 6,700 people are sheltering with family or friends or in private shelters. Ash and lava caused extensive damage to the water supply of St Vincent. Access to potable water remains one of the most urgent needs with shortages reported in healthcare facilities and shelters. The eruptions damaged 90% of crops in the north of the country, affecting the livelihoods of communities in the area.

South Sudan

Escalation of violence in Central Equatoria, Eastern Equatoria, and Upper Nile states has resulted in civilian casualties, displacement, and disruption of humanitarian activities and access to basic services. In Central Equatoria, conflict between the National Salvation Front and South Sudan People’s Defense in Lainya and Yei counties resulted in at least 1,500 people displaced by end of March. The violence has disrupted farming activities in Central Equatoria, an important agriculturally rich area. The country continues to face the highest levels of food insecurity since independence. 7.2 million people are projected to face Crisis (IPC-3) levels or worse over the April-July lean season, including 2.4 million facing Emergency (IPC-4); 108,000 people are facing Catastrophe (IPC-5) in Jonglei and the Pibor Administrative Area, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, and Warrap.

Timor-Leste

Torrential rain caused by Tropical Cyclone Seroja over 29 March-4 April triggered flash floods, affecting the whole country to varying degrees. 45 fatalities have been recorded. As at 21 April, 6,000 people are temporarily displaced within 30 evacuation facilities across the municipality of Dili. 4,600 houses were damaged or destroyed by the floods. Floods have caused severe damage to critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, schools, and medical centres, impacting overland travel. Hindered access has slowed assessments and there is a lack of data and information from some flood-affected municipalities. There is a high risk of disease outbreaks in the coming weeks, particularly dengue, which is endemic in the country, and COVID-19. Several health facilities were affected by the floods, causing loss of medicine, medical supplies, and personal protective equipment. The situation will likely put a further strain on Timor-Leste’s overstretched health system.

