COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 7 October 2021
COVID-19 Cases
South Sudan still on alert for resurgence of COVID-19 despite decrease in confirmed cases in past 2 weeks
Delay in reported cases from antigen rapid diagnostics tests
4% of COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) budget available for basic COVID-19 response interventions until May 2022 → unable to fill urgent gaps → WHO warning for possible collapse of COVID-19 response
Funding
Most funding for SPRP currently not available or earmarked for vaccination
Lack of funding is resulting in closure of isolation facilities, cessation of sample collection and testing, surveillance activities, including contact tracing, points of entry, etc.
Laboratory testing
- Partners started using antigen rapid diagnostic tests on symptomatic cases.
Awaiting results to be submitted, expected to significantly increase the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases - Partners can pick up test kits, printed registers and protocols, and request for training from NPHL
Vaccination
2 nd round of COVID-19 vaccination successfully completed with 100% of Astra Zeneca vaccines consumed before expiry on 30 September 2021. Still over 19,000 people did not get 2 nd dose
Launch of 3 rd round of COVID-19 vaccination campaign with one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine tomorrow 8 October in Juba
J&J to be distributed to all 80 counties from 8 October thanks to UNHAS.
Training at state level ongoing
Focus group discussions and other efforts underway to address low vaccine uptake among women (26.3%)
Urgent need for more vaccine donations to reach WHO’s Global Target to fully vaccinate 30% of the population against COVID-19 by end 2021