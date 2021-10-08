COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 7 October 2021

COVID-19 Cases

4% of COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) budget available for basic COVID-19 response interventions until May 2022 → unable to fill urgent gaps → WHO warning for possible collapse of COVID-19 response

South Sudan still on alert for resurgence of COVID-19 despite decrease in confirmed cases in past 2 weeks

Funding

Lack of funding is resulting in closure of isolation facilities, cessation of sample collection and testing, surveillance activities, including contact tracing, points of entry, etc.

Most funding for SPRP currently not available or earmarked for vaccination

Laboratory testing

Vaccination

2 nd round of COVID-19 vaccination successfully completed with 100% of Astra Zeneca vaccines consumed before expiry on 30 September 2021. Still over 19,000 people did not get 2 nd dose

Launch of 3 rd round of COVID-19 vaccination campaign with one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine tomorrow 8 October in Juba

J&J to be distributed to all 80 counties from 8 October thanks to UNHAS.

Training at state level ongoing

Focus group discussions and other efforts underway to address low vaccine uptake among women (26.3%)