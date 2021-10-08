South Sudan

COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 7 October 2021

COVID-19 Cases

  • South Sudan still on alert for resurgence of COVID-19 despite decrease in confirmed cases in past 2 weeks

  • Delay in reported cases from antigen rapid diagnostics tests

  • 4% of COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) budget available for basic COVID-19 response interventions until May 2022 → unable to fill urgent gaps → WHO warning for possible collapse of COVID-19 response

Funding

  • Most funding for SPRP currently not available or earmarked for vaccination

  • Lack of funding is resulting in closure of isolation facilities, cessation of sample collection and testing, surveillance activities, including contact tracing, points of entry, etc.

Laboratory testing

  • Partners started using antigen rapid diagnostic tests on symptomatic cases.
    Awaiting results to be submitted, expected to significantly increase the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases - Partners can pick up test kits, printed registers and protocols, and request for training from NPHL

Vaccination

  • 2 nd round of COVID-19 vaccination successfully completed with 100% of Astra Zeneca vaccines consumed before expiry on 30 September 2021. Still over 19,000 people did not get 2 nd dose

  • Launch of 3 rd round of COVID-19 vaccination campaign with one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine tomorrow 8 October in Juba

  • J&J to be distributed to all 80 counties from 8 October thanks to UNHAS.
    Training at state level ongoing

  • Focus group discussions and other efforts underway to address low vaccine uptake among women (26.3%)

  • Urgent need for more vaccine donations to reach WHO’s Global Target to fully vaccinate 30% of the population against COVID-19 by end 2021

