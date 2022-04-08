COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - (7 April 2022)

Majority of new cases from pre-travel screening (62.7%) and alerts (33.3%).

Cases are concentrated in Juba (62.7%) and Ruweng Administrative Area (24.0%). Most cases in Ruweng come from health facilities serving the refugee camps: Hakima Yacoub PHCC (10.8% positivity rate and 4 confirmed cases in the week ending 3 April 2022),

Pamir PHCC (19.5% positivity rate and 8 confirmed cases), and from Pariang county hospital (13.3% positivity rate and 6 confirmed cases).