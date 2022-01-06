South Sudan
COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 6 January 2022
COVID-19 Overview
South Sudan in resurgence.
Only Omicron variant detected in samples sent to Uganda for genomic sequencing, compared to exclusive presence of Delta variant in November samples.
55.1% decrease in cases from the week ending 2 January 2022 compared to the preceding week.
25 July 2021 travel advisory remains valid with as only difference 72 hrs validity of negative PCR test result upon arrival.
Enhanced preparedness measures underway for post-New Year re-entry.