South Sudan

COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 6 January 2022

COVID-19 Overview

  • South Sudan in resurgence.

  • Only Omicron variant detected in samples sent to Uganda for genomic sequencing, compared to exclusive presence of Delta variant in November samples.

  • 55.1% decrease in cases from the week ending 2 January 2022 compared to the preceding week.

  • 25 July 2021 travel advisory remains valid with as only difference 72 hrs validity of negative PCR test result upon arrival.

  • Enhanced preparedness measures underway for post-New Year re-entry.

