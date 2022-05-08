South Sudan

COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 5 May 2022

COVID-19 Overview

  • Stable number of 7-day average daily reported number of COVID-19 cases

  • Despite increased travel due to Easter and Eid, no increase in cases, including from private laboratories

  • Irregular reporting from all testing sites impeding effective detection of cases

Laboratory testing

  • Majority of new cases from pre-travel screening (71.8%) and point of entry screening at Nimule border crossing with Uganda (20.5%)

  • Irregular reporting of AgRDT test results leading to fluctuating positivity rates in past weeks (see graph below)

Vaccination

  • Total of 649 health facilities (increase of 34 since 7 April 2022), including 209 mobile teams and 397 outreach teams now conducting COVID-19 vaccination in 80 counties

  • Nagero county in Western Equatoria State with highest coverage of county population fully vaccinated (34.7%), followed by Aweil Centre in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State (26.1%) and Rubkhona in Unity State (16.9%).
    Northern Bahr el Ghazal State with highest coverage of State population fully vaccinated (11.8%), followed by Western Bahr el Ghazal State (10.4%) and Western Equatoria State (6.4%)

  • 5,000 doses of Astra Zeneca expected to arrive next week. 2.1 million doses of Johnson & Johnson in the pipeline with unknown arrival date

