COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 5 May 2022

COVID-19 Overview

Irregular reporting from all testing sites impeding effective detection of cases

Despite increased travel due to Easter and Eid, no increase in cases, including from private laboratories

Laboratory testing

Irregular reporting of AgRDT test results leading to fluctuating positivity rates in past weeks (see graph below)

Majority of new cases from pre-travel screening (71.8%) and point of entry screening at Nimule border crossing with Uganda (20.5%)

Vaccination

Total of 649 health facilities (increase of 34 since 7 April 2022), including 209 mobile teams and 397 outreach teams now conducting COVID-19 vaccination in 80 counties

Nagero county in Western Equatoria State with highest coverage of county population fully vaccinated (34.7%), followed by Aweil Centre in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State (26.1%) and Rubkhona in Unity State (16.9%).

Northern Bahr el Ghazal State with highest coverage of State population fully vaccinated (11.8%), followed by Western Bahr el Ghazal State (10.4%) and Western Equatoria State (6.4%)