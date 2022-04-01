South Sudan
COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 31 March 2022
Attachments
COVID-19 Overview
Stable number of 7-day average daily reported number of COVID-19 cases.
Updated Guidance for Screening of International Travelers at Points of Entries in South Sudan issued by Ministry of Health on 23 March 2022 emphasizing on correct and free testing with antigen rapid diagnostics test (AgRDT) of only symptomatic inbound travellers with a negative PCR certificate and additional exemptions for children under 5, medical emergencies and crew members.
Laboratory testing
Majority of new cases came from pretravel screening (78.8%) and alerts (20.0%). Cases are concentrated in Juba (81.2%) and Ruweng Administrative Area (11.8%)
Further decrease in positivity rate from GeneXpert sites (2.8% in the week ending 27 March 2022 compared to 3.4% in the preceding week) due to lack of cartridges. Most testing sites now using AgRDT.
Slight decrease in positivity rate from AgRDT to 6.1% in the week ending 27 March 2022 compared to 7.5% the preceding week.
Vaccination
Total of 596 health facilities (increase of 19 since last week) now conducting COVID-19 vaccination in 80 counties.
Highest COVID-19 vaccination coverage reported from Northern Bahr El Ghazal State with 10.4% of its population fully vaccinated, followed by Western Bahr El Ghazal State with 9.3%, Central Equatoria State with 5.5% and Unity State with 5.1%.
Still awaiting 144,000 doses of J&J donated by New Zealand and 806,400 doses of J&J from Portugal.
No shortage of vaccines and no doses at risk of expiring.