COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 30 December 2021

COVID-19 Overview

South Sudan officially in resurgence.

Post-Christmas reduction in travel-related tests resulting in decrease in average daily number of cases from 175 to 137.

Spike in cases reported on 28 December 2021 due to backlog reporting.

Some private laboratories have not reported for 5 days, so current trend does not reflect the true COVID-19 situation in the country, especially in Juba.

Most cases mild or asymptomatic.