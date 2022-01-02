South Sudan
COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 30 December 2021
Attachments
COVID-19 Overview
South Sudan officially in resurgence.
Post-Christmas reduction in travel-related tests resulting in decrease in average daily number of cases from 175 to 137.
Spike in cases reported on 28 December 2021 due to backlog reporting.
Some private laboratories have not reported for 5 days, so current trend does not reflect the true COVID-19 situation in the country, especially in Juba.
Most cases mild or asymptomatic.
25 July 2021 travel advisory remains valid with as only difference 72 hrs validity of negative PCR test result upon arrival.