South Sudan

COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 30 December 2021

COVID-19 Overview

  • South Sudan officially in resurgence.

  • Post-Christmas reduction in travel-related tests resulting in decrease in average daily number of cases from 175 to 137.

  • Spike in cases reported on 28 December 2021 due to backlog reporting.

  • Some private laboratories have not reported for 5 days, so current trend does not reflect the true COVID-19 situation in the country, especially in Juba.

  • Most cases mild or asymptomatic.

  • 25 July 2021 travel advisory remains valid with as only difference 72 hrs validity of negative PCR test result upon arrival.

