South Sudan
COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 3 March 2022
Attachments
COVID-19 Overview
Continuing decrease in confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Omicron confirmed in 100% of valid samples sent to Uganda Virus Research Institute for genomic sequencing: one third with sub lineage BA.2.
Laboratory testing
Majority of new cases from pre-travel screening (78.4%) and alerts (21.6%).
Decrease in positivity rate from GeneXpert sites (1.8% in the week ending 27 February 2022 compared to 5.1% the preceding week). Decrease is related to shortage of GeneXpert cartridges. Next batch expected to arrive in-country by end March.
Positivity rate from antigen rapid diagnostics test (AgRDT) at 2.9% in the week ending 27 February 2022.
Continued focus on need for improved reporting by partners.
Vaccination
All 80 counties in South Sudan now conducting COVID-19 vaccination in 512 health facilities using only Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine.
Further increase in number of females vaccinated with J&J to 49.2% - WHO’s intensified COVID-19 vaccination activity fully vaccinated 68,617 individuals (out of which 53.8% female) in 7 counties (Aweil, Juba, Jur river, Magwi, Rubkhona, Torit and Wau) in a one-week period, significantly increasing the monthly utilization of COVID-19 vaccines in February 2022 to the highest so far.
Supportive supervision for quality control of ongoing vaccination conducted in 256 health facilities in 69 counties, consistently finding the need for stronger community engagement and social mobilization as success factor for COVID-19 vaccine uptake.
151,200 doses of J&J from Norway arrived on 1 March 2022. Still awaiting 144,000 doses of J&J from New Zealand, plus an additional 806,400 doses of J&J from Portugal.