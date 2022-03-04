COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 3 March 2022

COVID-19 Overview

Omicron confirmed in 100% of valid samples sent to Uganda Virus Research Institute for genomic sequencing: one third with sub lineage BA.2.

Laboratory testing

Positivity rate from antigen rapid diagnostics test (AgRDT) at 2.9% in the week ending 27 February 2022. Continued focus on need for improved reporting by partners.

Decrease in positivity rate from GeneXpert sites (1.8% in the week ending 27 February 2022 compared to 5.1% the preceding week). Decrease is related to shortage of GeneXpert cartridges. Next batch expected to arrive in-country by end March.

Majority of new cases from pre-travel screening (78.4%) and alerts (21.6%).

Vaccination

All 80 counties in South Sudan now conducting COVID-19 vaccination in 512 health facilities using only Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine.

Further increase in number of females vaccinated with J&J to 49.2% - WHO’s intensified COVID-19 vaccination activity fully vaccinated 68,617 individuals (out of which 53.8% female) in 7 counties (Aweil, Juba, Jur river, Magwi, Rubkhona, Torit and Wau) in a one-week period, significantly increasing the monthly utilization of COVID-19 vaccines in February 2022 to the highest so far.

Supportive supervision for quality control of ongoing vaccination conducted in 256 health facilities in 69 counties, consistently finding the need for stronger community engagement and social mobilization as success factor for COVID-19 vaccine uptake.