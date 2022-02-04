South Sudan
COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 3 February 2022
COVID-19 Overview
Further decrease in cases to lower levels than pre-Christmas spike.
National Task Force for COVID-19 endorsed recommendation to lift partial lockdown per 1 February 2022.
Laboratory testing
Majority of new cases from pre-travel screening (48.1%) and alerts through the hotline (40.5%)
Decrease in positivity rate from GeneXpert sites (15.7% in the week ending 30 January 2022 compared to 17.1% the preceding week) testing only symptomatic cases.
0.0% positivity rate from antigen rapid diagnostics tests (AgRDTs) because of irregular reporting. Partners urged to timely report AgRDT results.