COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 29 September 2022

COVID-19 Overview
14.8% change in incident cases (70 in Week 38 compared to 61 in Week 37)
Crude positivity is 2.9% compared to 2.4% in Week 37.
Most confirmed cases from NPHL through RT-PCR testing (9.1% positivity rate) positivity rate)
Laboratory testing
Decrease in samples tested with RT-PCR to 2,415 in the week ending 25 September 2022 from 2,614 in the preceding week.
Increase in antigen rapid diagnostics tests (AgRDT) positivity rate to 16.7% out of 192 samples conducted in the week ending 25 September 2022 from 3.3% out of 947 tests in the preceding week.
0.0% positivity rate among asymptomatic travellers tested with AgRDT by IOM at the Nimule border as compared to 80.0% positivity rate among symptomatic patients tested with AgRDT at Yei and 50.0% at Magwi
Vaccination
National campaigns to be conducted in mid-November 2022 and March 2023.
All 80 counties and 3 Administrative Areas will be included in vaccination rollout (8+2 IPs)
ICVOPT campaigns account for 60.7% of fully vaccination coverage.
Training for micro-plan development from payam level with the implementing partners.
All States have achieved 10% ‘all-age’ vaccination coverage and 20% ’18+ years’ vaccination coverage