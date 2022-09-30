South Sudan

COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 29 September 2022

COVID-19 Overview

  • 14.8% change in incident cases (70 in Week 38 compared to 61 in Week 37)

  • Crude positivity is 2.9% compared to 2.4% in Week 37.

  • Most confirmed cases from NPHL through RT-PCR testing (9.1% positivity rate) positivity rate)

Laboratory testing

  • Decrease in samples tested with RT-PCR to 2,415 in the week ending 25 September 2022 from 2,614 in the preceding week.

  • Increase in antigen rapid diagnostics tests (AgRDT) positivity rate to 16.7% out of 192 samples conducted in the week ending 25 September 2022 from 3.3% out of 947 tests in the preceding week.

  • 0.0% positivity rate among asymptomatic travellers tested with AgRDT by IOM at the Nimule border as compared to 80.0% positivity rate among symptomatic patients tested with AgRDT at Yei and 50.0% at Magwi

Vaccination

  • National campaigns to be conducted in mid-November 2022 and March 2023.

  • All 80 counties and 3 Administrative Areas will be included in vaccination rollout (8+2 IPs)

  • ICVOPT campaigns account for 60.7% of fully vaccination coverage.

  • Training for micro-plan development from payam level with the implementing partners.

  • All States have achieved  10% ‘all-age’ vaccination coverage and  20% ’18+ years’ vaccination coverage

