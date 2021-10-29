South Sudan

COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 28 October 2021

COVID-19 Cases

  • South Sudan still on alert despite decrease in confirmed cases for 6th consecutive week

  • No increase in cases despite use of antigen rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) on symptomatic cases

  • Collapse of COVID-19 response with increasing number of NGO partners pulling out because of funding shortages

  • Focus on integration of COVID-19 response in routine programs (surveillance, sample collection, laboratory testing, and vaccination)

Surveillance

  • 55 alerts and suspected cases tested positive for COVID-19 this week. On average, out of all alerts reported, 96.0% are verified and 97.4% sampled

Laboratory testing

  • Drastic reduction in testing in NPHL and Nimule due to funding shortages for incentives

  • Lack of incentives also affecting RDT training and sample transport to referral laboratory in Uganda for genomic sequencing

Vaccination

  • So far, 13,471 people vaccinated with one-shot Johnson & Johnson in 27 health facilities in 9 counties thanks to CMMB, World Vision, MSF and IOM.

  • Increase in vaccination coverage among females to 32.3% with Johnson & Johnson

  • Training ongoing for vaccinators in remaining counties.

  • Vaccination coverage expected to significantly increase once training is finalised.

  • 60,000 doses of Astra Zeneca and 168,000 additional doses of J&J expected to arrive in-country half November.

