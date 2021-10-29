South Sudan
COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 28 October 2021
South Sudan still on alert despite decrease in confirmed cases for 6th consecutive week
No increase in cases despite use of antigen rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) on symptomatic cases
Collapse of COVID-19 response with increasing number of NGO partners pulling out because of funding shortages
Focus on integration of COVID-19 response in routine programs (surveillance, sample collection, laboratory testing, and vaccination)
Surveillance
- 55 alerts and suspected cases tested positive for COVID-19 this week. On average, out of all alerts reported, 96.0% are verified and 97.4% sampled
Laboratory testing
Drastic reduction in testing in NPHL and Nimule due to funding shortages for incentives
Lack of incentives also affecting RDT training and sample transport to referral laboratory in Uganda for genomic sequencing
Vaccination
So far, 13,471 people vaccinated with one-shot Johnson & Johnson in 27 health facilities in 9 counties thanks to CMMB, World Vision, MSF and IOM.
Increase in vaccination coverage among females to 32.3% with Johnson & Johnson
Training ongoing for vaccinators in remaining counties.
Vaccination coverage expected to significantly increase once training is finalised.
60,000 doses of Astra Zeneca and 168,000 additional doses of J&J expected to arrive in-country half November.