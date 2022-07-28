COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 28 July 2022

COVID-19 Overview

Updated COVID-19 travel guidance from MOH in line with East Africa Community (EAC): in-bound travellers can now enter South Sudan when fully vaccinated OR with negative PCR test certificate

Laboratory testing

Majority of new cases detected through pre-travel screening among asymptomatic travellers in Juba (57.1%),

IOM screening at the Nimule border (21.4%), and alerts from health facilities in Ruweng (21.4%)

Increase in samples tested with RT-PCR to 3,802 in the week ending 24 July 2022 from 2,861 in the preceding week. Out of 468 samples tested at the NPHL, only 1 was positive.

Decrease in antigen rapid diagnostics tests (AgRDT) positivity rate due to increase in samples tested to 1.4% out of 418 tests conducted in the week ending 24 July 2022 from 4.2% out of 48 tests in the preceding week.