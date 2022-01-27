South Sudan
COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 27 January 2022
Attachments
COVID-19 Overview
Further decrease in cases to almost similar level of pre-Christmas spike.
NO BOOSTER for South Sudan: Priority to increase COVID-19 vaccination coverage of population over 18 up to at least 40%.
Laboratory testing
Majority of new cases from pre-travel screening (65.9%) and alerts (33.0%)
Decrease in positivity rate from GeneXpert sites (17.1% in the week ending 23 January 2022 compared to 26.6% the preceding week) testing only symptomatic cases.
So far, 12% positivity rate from antigen rapid diagnostics tests (AgRDTs).
Partners urged to timely report AgRDT results. Additional training on use of AgRDT and data management ongoing.