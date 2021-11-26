South Sudan
COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 25 November 2021
COVID-19 Overview
- South Sudan on alert of resurgence
Laboratory testing
- Decrease in positivity rate from GeneXpert sites (19.9% this week compared to 23.8% last week) testing only symptomatic cases, with largest number of cases (27) and positivity rate (46.6%) from Pamir refugee camp
Surveillance
Majority of new cases from traveller screening (31.1%) and alerts through hotline (67.8%), investigated by Rapid Response Teams (RRT)
Majority of new cases reported from Ruweng Administrative Area (34.4%) including Pamir refugee camp, and Central Equatoria (32.2%)
Case Management
- 3 rd consecutive week with no admissions in Infectious Disease Unit - Trainings on updated COVID-19 case management guidelines starting from next week in Yei, Nimule and Yambio
Vaccination
- So far, 106,358 people vaccinated with J&J in 191 health facilities in 58 counties. 59 health facilities in 22 flood-affected counties are yet to start vaccination