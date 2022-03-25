COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 24 March 2022

COVID-19 Overview

Laboratory testing

50% positivity rate on 19 March 2022 due to very low number of samples tested, out of which half was positive.

Increase in positivity rate from AgRDT to 7.5% in the week ending 20 March 2022 compared to 4.6% the preceding week.

Low positivity rate from GeneXpert sites (3.4% in the week ending 20 March 2022) due to lack of cartridges. Most testing sites now using antigen rapid diagnostics test (AgRDT).

Higher-than-average number of cases and positivity rate reported from Pamir, Hakima Yacoub and Pariang health facilities servicing refugee population in Ruweng Administrative Area thanks to consistent high number of samples tested.

Majority of new cases from pre-travel screening (65.8%) and alerts (30.1%).

Vaccination

Total of 577 health facilities (increase of 26 since last week) now conducting COVID-19 vaccination in 80 counties.

Highest COVID-19 vaccination coverage reported from Northern Bahr El Ghazal State with 9.5% of its population fully vaccinated, followed by Western Bahr El Ghazal State with 9.1%, Central Equatoria State with 5.3% and Unity State with 5.0%.

Partners with highest proportion of fully vaccinated population are HPF with 35.4%, WVI with 17.7%, CMMB with 14.9% and WHO with 14.2%.

URGENT NEED FOR STRENGTHENED COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT AND SOCIAL MOBILIZATION.

Still awaiting 144,000 doses of J&J donated by New Zealand.