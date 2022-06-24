COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 23 June 2022

COVID-19 Overview
-
Stable low confirmed COVID-19 cases
-
Most confirmed cases from Nimule border crossing, either through RT-PCR testing (3.6% positivity rate) or antigen rapid diagnostic tests (AgRDT) conducted by IOM (1.9% positivity rate)
Laboratory testing
-
Majority of new cases detected through point of entry screening in Nimule (53.6%) followed by pre-travel screening in private laboratories in Juba (32.1%)
-
Decrease in weekly positivity rate for AgRDT to 1.5% in the week ending 19 June 2022 from 5.5% in the preceding week.