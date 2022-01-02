COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 23 December 2021

COVID-19 Overview

Steep rise in average daily number of cases from 12 to 175 since 13 December approaching resurgence criteria. Majority of cases reported from Juba.

Two additional deaths in past 2 days

Most cases mild or asymptomatic, travelrelated and their identified contacts

National Task Force (NTF) imposing partial lockdown from 21 December 2021 to 10 January 2022 focusing on public health measures at airport, public and private establishments, and places of worship, incl limit of max 20 people at funerals