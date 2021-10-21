COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 21 October 2021

COVID-19 Cases

Efforts ongoing to link Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) preparedness and COVID-19 response

3 new deaths reported in past week

South Sudan still on alert despite decrease in confirmed cases

Funding

Laboratory testing

Partners using antigen rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) on symptomatic cases → one confirmed case from MSF in Yei

Interrupted testing in NPHL and Nimule due to funding shortages for incentives

Vaccination

So far, 5,680 people vaccinated with oneshot Johnson & Johnson in 17 health facilities in 4 counties.

Training of J&J vaccinators at county level and distribution to remaining health facilities ongoing.

Partners looking into new vaccination strategies aimed at increasing utilization rate to encourage donor countries to send more vaccines to South Sudan