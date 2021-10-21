South Sudan

COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 21 October 2021

COVID-19 Cases

  • South Sudan still on alert despite decrease in confirmed cases

  • Average number of newly confirmed cases remains stable

  • 3 new deaths reported in past week

  • Efforts ongoing to link Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) preparedness and COVID-19 response

Funding

  • Severe shortages in funding for incentive payment under National COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan June 2021-May 2022

Laboratory testing

  • Interrupted testing in NPHL and Nimule due to funding shortages for incentives

  • Partners using antigen rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) on symptomatic cases → one confirmed case from MSF in Yei

Vaccination

  • So far, 5,680 people vaccinated with oneshot Johnson & Johnson in 17 health facilities in 4 counties.

  • Training of J&J vaccinators at county level and distribution to remaining health facilities ongoing.

  • Partners looking into new vaccination strategies aimed at increasing utilization rate to encourage donor countries to send more vaccines to South Sudan

  • Need for more aggressive messaging to increase vaccine uptake among females (25.8%) and health care workers (26%)

