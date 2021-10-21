South Sudan
COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 21 October 2021
Attachments
COVID-19 Cases
South Sudan still on alert despite decrease in confirmed cases
Average number of newly confirmed cases remains stable
3 new deaths reported in past week
Efforts ongoing to link Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) preparedness and COVID-19 response
Funding
- Severe shortages in funding for incentive payment under National COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan June 2021-May 2022
Laboratory testing
Interrupted testing in NPHL and Nimule due to funding shortages for incentives
Partners using antigen rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) on symptomatic cases → one confirmed case from MSF in Yei
Vaccination
So far, 5,680 people vaccinated with oneshot Johnson & Johnson in 17 health facilities in 4 counties.
Training of J&J vaccinators at county level and distribution to remaining health facilities ongoing.
Partners looking into new vaccination strategies aimed at increasing utilization rate to encourage donor countries to send more vaccines to South Sudan
Need for more aggressive messaging to increase vaccine uptake among females (25.8%) and health care workers (26%)