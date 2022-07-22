COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 21 July 2022

Majority of new cases detected through pre-travel screening among asymptomatic travellers in Juba (77.8%) and alerts from Kapoeta (22.2%) with 2 positives out of 42 tests conducted with antigen rapid diagnostics tests (AgRDT)

Fluctuating weekly positivity rate for AgRDTs to 4.2% % in the week ending 17 July 2022 from 2.2% in the preceding week.

50% reduction in AgRDT tests conducted to 48 in the week ending 17 July 2022 from 96 in the preceding week - Reduction in total weekly samples tested to 2,861 in the week ending 17 July 2022 from 3,580 in the preceding week. This is below the average of 3,617 samples tested per week in the past 2 months.