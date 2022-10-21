COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 20 October 2022

COVID-19 Overview

Crude positivity is 1.3% compared to 1.7% in the preceding week.

7.5% increase in 7-day moving average for new cases in the last 14 days.

30.3% decrease in new cases (23 in Week 41 compared to 33 in Week 41).

Laboratory testing

Decrease in samples tested with RT-CR to 1,745 in the week ending 16 October 2022 from 2,975 in the preceding week.

Increase in antigen rapid diagnostics tests (AgRDT) positivity rate to 8.2% out of 208 samples conducted in the week ending 16 October 2022 from 5.9% out of 220 tests in the preceding week.