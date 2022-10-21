COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 20 October 2022

COVID-19 Overview
30.3% decrease in new cases (23 in Week 41 compared to 33 in Week 41).
7.5% increase in 7-day moving average for new cases in the last 14 days.
Crude positivity is 1.3% compared to 1.7% in the preceding week.
Laboratory testing
Decrease in samples tested with RT-CR to 1,745 in the week ending 16 October 2022 from 2,975 in the preceding week.
Increase in antigen rapid diagnostics tests (AgRDT) positivity rate to 8.2% out of 208 samples conducted in the week ending 16 October 2022 from 5.9% out of 220 tests in the preceding week.
0.0% positivity rate among asymptomatic travellers tested with AgRDT by IOM at the Nimule border as compared to 100% positivity rate among symptomatic patients tested with AgRDT at Yei and 27.3% at Makpandu.
Vaccination
15.28% of all ages fully vaccinated in the country.
First ‘COVID-19 National Vaccination Campaign’ planned for November 2022 with second round to take place in March 2023.
All States have achieved 10% ‘all-age’ vaccination coverage and 20% ’18+ years’ vaccination coverage
WES, NBG and Unity state fully vaccinated more 45% of targeted population (18 & older)
High-level CoVDP ‘Partnership’ mission occurring next week (MoH, Government,
IPs, UN).
COVID-19 Vaccination Trends – Total doses / 7-Day Moving Average (1st July – 20th October 2022).