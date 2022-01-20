COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 20 January 2022

COVID-19 Overview

53.2% decrease in cases from the week ending 16 January 2022 compared to the preceding week.

Partial lockdown extended until end January 2022 to sustain downward trend in cases

COVID-19 National Task Force (NTF) adopted recommendation on mandatory testing of in-bound travellers in line with MOH guidelines (only symptomatic travellers to be tested with antigen rapid tests despite having negative PCR test result with 72-hour validity)

NO BOOSTER POLICY for South Sudan: Priority is to increase COVID-19 vaccination coverage of population over 18 up to at least 40%.