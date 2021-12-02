COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 2 December 2021

COVID-19 Overview

Strengthened preventive public health measures as key intervention to prepare for possible arrival of new variant

Ensure capacity is in place to detect presence of new variant Omicron through genomic sequencing and PCR testing, as well as enhanced surveillance into potential clusters and surge in cases

Strengthened surveillance efforts in preparation for festive season with increased in- and outbound travel

Laboratory testing

Infection Prevention and Control

Vaccination

So far, 130,370 people vaccinated with J&J in 221 health facilities in 66 counties. 29 health facilities in 14 flood-affected counties are yet to start vaccination

46.4% of people vaccinated with J&J are females thanks to increased mobile and outreach vaccination teams

Many health facilities running out of J&J

So far, 2,038 individuals have come for their 2nd shot of Astra Zeneca, excluding Juba hospitals because of no reporting of vaccination data