South Sudan

COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 2 December 2021

Situation Report
COVID-19 Overview

  • South Sudan on alert of resurgence

  • Strengthened surveillance efforts in preparation for festive season with increased in- and outbound travel

  • Ensure capacity is in place to detect presence of new variant Omicron through genomic sequencing and PCR testing, as well as enhanced surveillance into potential clusters and surge in cases

  • Strengthened preventive public health measures as key intervention to prepare for possible arrival of new variant

Laboratory testing

  • Decrease in positivity rate from GeneXpert sites (18.2% this week compared to 19.9% last week) testing only symptomatic cases, with Gentil and Pamir refugee camps reporting 12 and 21 confirmed cases and 70.6% and 42.9% positivity rate respectively

Infection Prevention and Control

  • Large-scale distribution of PPE to States ongoing thanks to Logistics Cluster

Vaccination

  • So far, 130,370 people vaccinated with J&J in 221 health facilities in 66 counties. 29 health facilities in 14 flood-affected counties are yet to start vaccination

  • 46.4% of people vaccinated with J&J are females thanks to increased mobile and outreach vaccination teams

  • Many health facilities running out of J&J

  • So far, 2,038 individuals have come for their 2nd shot of Astra Zeneca, excluding Juba hospitals because of no reporting of vaccination data

  • 168,000 doses J&J donated by the USA expected to arrive next week, 93,600 doses of J&J donated by France, and 336,0000 doses J&J donated by the USA with unknown arrival date

