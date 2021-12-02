South Sudan
COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 2 December 2021
COVID-19 Overview
South Sudan on alert of resurgence
Strengthened surveillance efforts in preparation for festive season with increased in- and outbound travel
Ensure capacity is in place to detect presence of new variant Omicron through genomic sequencing and PCR testing, as well as enhanced surveillance into potential clusters and surge in cases
Strengthened preventive public health measures as key intervention to prepare for possible arrival of new variant
Laboratory testing
- Decrease in positivity rate from GeneXpert sites (18.2% this week compared to 19.9% last week) testing only symptomatic cases, with Gentil and Pamir refugee camps reporting 12 and 21 confirmed cases and 70.6% and 42.9% positivity rate respectively
Infection Prevention and Control
- Large-scale distribution of PPE to States ongoing thanks to Logistics Cluster
Vaccination
So far, 130,370 people vaccinated with J&J in 221 health facilities in 66 counties. 29 health facilities in 14 flood-affected counties are yet to start vaccination
46.4% of people vaccinated with J&J are females thanks to increased mobile and outreach vaccination teams
Many health facilities running out of J&J
So far, 2,038 individuals have come for their 2nd shot of Astra Zeneca, excluding Juba hospitals because of no reporting of vaccination data
168,000 doses J&J donated by the USA expected to arrive next week, 93,600 doses of J&J donated by France, and 336,0000 doses J&J donated by the USA with unknown arrival date