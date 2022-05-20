COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 19 May 2022

COVID-19 Overview
-
Stable low 7-day average daily reported COVID-19 cases
-
58% of all positive test results in past week from antigen Rapid Diagnostics Tests (AgRDT) collected by IOM at the Nimule border crossing with Uganda
Laboratory testing
- Decrease in weekly positivity rate for AgRDT to 1.0% in the week ending 15 May 2022 from 5.1% in the preceding week, with 7% positivity rate from AgRDT tests conducted in Nimule number of samples (see graph below)
Vaccination
- Total of 657 health facilities (increase of 3 since 12 May 2022) including 211 mobile and 406 outreach teams) now conducting COVID-19 vaccination in 80 counties