South Sudan

COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 19 May 2022

COVID-19 Overview

  • Stable low 7-day average daily reported COVID-19 cases

  • 58% of all positive test results in past week from antigen Rapid Diagnostics Tests (AgRDT) collected by IOM at the Nimule border crossing with Uganda

Laboratory testing

  • Decrease in weekly positivity rate for AgRDT to 1.0% in the week ending 15 May 2022 from 5.1% in the preceding week, with 7% positivity rate from AgRDT tests conducted in Nimule number of samples (see graph below)

Vaccination

  • Total of 657 health facilities (increase of 3 since 12 May 2022) including 211 mobile and 406 outreach teams) now conducting COVID-19 vaccination in 80 counties

