South Sudan
COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 18 November 2021
- Format
- Situation Report
- Source
-
- Posted
- Originally published
- Origin
- View original
COVID-19 Overview
- South Sudan on alert of resurgence
Laboratory testing
- High positivity rate in GeneXpert sites (23.8%) testing only symptomatic cases, mostly from refugee camps. COVID-19 response interventions in place thanks to UNHCR and partners
Surveillance
- Highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in Juba, Pariang, Magwi,
Rubkhona and Abyei counties, mostly thanks to consistent testing (map shows accumulative cases since April 2020)
