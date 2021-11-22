South Sudan

COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 18 November 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

COVID-19 Overview

  • South Sudan on alert of resurgence

Laboratory testing

  • High positivity rate in GeneXpert sites (23.8%) testing only symptomatic cases, mostly from refugee camps. COVID-19 response interventions in place thanks to UNHCR and partners

Surveillance

  • Highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in Juba, Pariang, Magwi,
    Rubkhona and Abyei counties, mostly thanks to consistent testing (map shows accumulative cases since April 2020)

Related Content