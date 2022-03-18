COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 17 March 2022

COVID-19 Overview

Lack of testing from GeneXpert sites and Nimule resulting in low number of cases and low positivity rate

Laboratory testing

Consistent high positivity rate from health facilities in refugee settlements Hakima Yacoub and Pamir.

Increase in positivity rate from AgRDT to 4.6% in the week ending 13 March 2022 compared to 2.8% the preceding week.

Zero positivity rate from GeneXpert sites due to shortage of cartridges. Most testing sites now using antigen rapid diagnostics test (AgRDT).

Majority of new cases from pre-travel screening in Juba (44.9%) and from alerts through the hotline (28.6%).

Vaccination

Total of 551 health facilities (increase of 21 since last week) now conducting COVID-19 vaccination in 80 counties - Highest COVID-19 vaccination coverage reported from both Western and Northern Bahr El Ghazal States with 8.8% of its population fully vaccinated, followed by Central Equatoria State with 5.0% and Unity State with 4.5%.

Partners with highest number of doses administered per health facility are CMMB (1,093), HPF (827),

WHO (718) and WVI (575).

Supportive supervision ongoing in 270 health facilities in 70 counties consistently finding an urgent need to increase mobile teams for outreach, strengthened community engagement and social mobilization.

144,000 doses of J&J donated by New Zealand expected to arrive next week.