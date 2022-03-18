South Sudan

COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 17 March 2022

COVID-19 Overview

  • Stable low number COVID-19 cases

  • Lack of testing from GeneXpert sites and Nimule resulting in low number of cases and low positivity rate

Laboratory testing

  • Majority of new cases from pre-travel screening in Juba (44.9%) and from alerts through the hotline (28.6%).

  • Zero positivity rate from GeneXpert sites due to shortage of cartridges.
    Most testing sites now using antigen rapid diagnostics test (AgRDT).

  • Increase in positivity rate from AgRDT to 4.6% in the week ending 13 March 2022 compared to 2.8% the preceding week.

  • Consistent high positivity rate from health facilities in refugee settlements Hakima Yacoub and Pamir.

Vaccination

  • Total of 551 health facilities (increase of 21 since last week) now conducting COVID-19 vaccination in 80 counties - Highest COVID-19 vaccination coverage reported from both Western and Northern Bahr El Ghazal States with 8.8% of its population fully vaccinated, followed by Central Equatoria State with 5.0% and Unity State with 4.5%.

  • Partners with highest number of doses administered per health facility are CMMB (1,093), HPF (827),
    WHO (718) and WVI (575).

  • Supportive supervision ongoing in 270 health facilities in 70 counties consistently finding an urgent need to increase mobile teams for outreach, strengthened community engagement and social mobilization.

  • 144,000 doses of J&J donated by New Zealand expected to arrive next week.

  • No shortage of vaccines and no doses at risk of expiring.

