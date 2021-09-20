South Sudan

COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 16 September 2021

COVID-19 Cases

  • South Sudan on alert threshold for resurgence of COVID-19

  • Number of cases expected to increase in coming weeks with roll-out of antigen rapid diagnostics tests → urgent need to ensure isolation facilities are equipped and staffed

Laboratory testing

  • All 8 private laboratories now registered under Unified Electronic COVID-19 Test Certificate: Med Blue, Crawford, Life Link,
    Bio, Queens, PIC, Check Up, and Nojoom laboratory as well as the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL)

  • Temporary slump in samples tested between 10 and 13 September due to access to data from private laboratories caused by transition to Unified Electronic COVID-19 Test Certificate system

  • 7 NGO and UN partners supporting with roll out of rapid antigen tests: test kits were picked up from the NPHL.

Vaccination

  • So far, 91,618 vaccines administered: o 23,638 persons now fully vaccinated. o 63,980 first dose recipients.

  • Efforts underway to address low vaccine uptake among women (25.5%)

  • 152,950 doses of one-shot Johnson & Johnson donated by the USA through COVAX Facility arrived on 14 September 2021 → Preparations ongoing for training of health workers on safe storage and use of J&J vaccines - 3 rd round of vaccination with J&J to start in October, targeting all 80 counties

Points of Entry

  • Port Health Facility at Juba International Airport to be formally handed over by Japan embassy to the Ministry of Health on 17 September 2021

  • Cross-border meeting in Nimule on 14-16 September organised by EU-IGAD COVID19 Response program

Health System Capacity

  • Distribution of supplies including PPE in WHO and Logistics Cluster warehouse to states and counties

