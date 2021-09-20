South Sudan
COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 16 September 2021
COVID-19 Cases
South Sudan on alert threshold for resurgence of COVID-19
Number of cases expected to increase in coming weeks with roll-out of antigen rapid diagnostics tests → urgent need to ensure isolation facilities are equipped and staffed
Laboratory testing
All 8 private laboratories now registered under Unified Electronic COVID-19 Test Certificate: Med Blue, Crawford, Life Link,
Bio, Queens, PIC, Check Up, and Nojoom laboratory as well as the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL)
Temporary slump in samples tested between 10 and 13 September due to access to data from private laboratories caused by transition to Unified Electronic COVID-19 Test Certificate system
7 NGO and UN partners supporting with roll out of rapid antigen tests: test kits were picked up from the NPHL.
Vaccination
So far, 91,618 vaccines administered: o 23,638 persons now fully vaccinated. o 63,980 first dose recipients.
Efforts underway to address low vaccine uptake among women (25.5%)
152,950 doses of one-shot Johnson & Johnson donated by the USA through COVAX Facility arrived on 14 September 2021 → Preparations ongoing for training of health workers on safe storage and use of J&J vaccines - 3 rd round of vaccination with J&J to start in October, targeting all 80 counties
Points of Entry
Port Health Facility at Juba International Airport to be formally handed over by Japan embassy to the Ministry of Health on 17 September 2021
Cross-border meeting in Nimule on 14-16 September organised by EU-IGAD COVID19 Response program
Health System Capacity
- Distribution of supplies including PPE in WHO and Logistics Cluster warehouse to states and counties