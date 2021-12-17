South Sudan

COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 16 December 2021

COVID-19 Overview

  • South Sudan on alert of resurgence, despite spike in cases in past 4 days

  • Criteria for COVID-19 resurgence not yet met: only after a continued increase in cases for at least two consecutive weeks.

  • New variant Omicron not yet officially detected in South Sudan

  • Increase in cases mostly among outbound travellers testing at private laboratories

  • Several clusters of cases reported from different organizations

Laboratory testing

  • Increase in overall positivity rate (7-day average) to 3.5%

  • Decrease in positivity rate from GeneXpert sites (17.0% this week compared to 19.9% 2 weeks ago) testing only symptomatic cases. Pamir refugee camp continues to report high positivity rate at 47.2% and 17 confirmed cases

  • Results from samples sent in November for genomic sequencing returned negative for Omicron.

Infection Prevention and Control

  • 1.2 million items of PPE distributed to 8 locations thanks to Logistics Cluster

Vaccination

  • So far, 140,793 people vaccinated with J&J in 240 health facilities in 69 counties. 10 health facilities in 11 flood-affected counties in Jonglei and Upper Nile are yet to start vaccination

