South Sudan
COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 16 December 2021
Attachments
COVID-19 Overview
South Sudan on alert of resurgence, despite spike in cases in past 4 days
Criteria for COVID-19 resurgence not yet met: only after a continued increase in cases for at least two consecutive weeks.
New variant Omicron not yet officially detected in South Sudan
Increase in cases mostly among outbound travellers testing at private laboratories
Several clusters of cases reported from different organizations
Laboratory testing
Increase in overall positivity rate (7-day average) to 3.5%
Decrease in positivity rate from GeneXpert sites (17.0% this week compared to 19.9% 2 weeks ago) testing only symptomatic cases. Pamir refugee camp continues to report high positivity rate at 47.2% and 17 confirmed cases
Results from samples sent in November for genomic sequencing returned negative for Omicron.
Infection Prevention and Control
- 1.2 million items of PPE distributed to 8 locations thanks to Logistics Cluster
Vaccination
- So far, 140,793 people vaccinated with J&J in 240 health facilities in 69 counties. 10 health facilities in 11 flood-affected counties in Jonglei and Upper Nile are yet to start vaccination