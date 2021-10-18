South Sudan
COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 14 October 2021
Attachments
COVID-19 Cases
South Sudan still on alert for resurgence of COVID-19 despite decrease in confirmed cases in past 3 weeks
No confirmed COVID-19 cases from antigen rapid diagnostics tests as yet
Ebola outbreak declared in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo → Partners reviewing May 2021 Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) preparedness checklist
Funding
▪ Possible collapse of COVID-19 response, negatively affecting:
▪ NPHL laboratory testing and genomic sequencing
▪ Testing at Points of Entry (Nimule)
▪ Contact tracing, community surveillance, isolation and treatment
▪ Ebola preparedness
Laboratory testing
Partners started using antigen rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) on symptomatic cases. So far, no confirmed cases reported.
WHO reiterating guidance for antigen RDT use ONLY on symptomatic cases, i.e.
NOT for people with no indication of disease because of low reliability (e.g. not recommended for use in points of entry, meetings and trainings)
Concerns with interrupted testing in NPHL and Nimule due to funding shortages for payment of incentives
Vaccination
J&J distribution to all 10 States by 15 September thanks to UNHAS and UNMISS. Total of 240 health facilities in all 80 counties to offer one-shot J&J
People with one or two doses of Astra Zeneca urged NOT to get the J&J vaccine
Low uptake among women (26.3%) and health care workers (26%)
Urgent need for more vaccine donations to reach WHO’s Global Target to fully vaccinate 40% of the population against COVID-19 by end 2021
Digitization of all manual vaccination records to facilitate East Africa Community (EAC) Pass