COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 13 April 2022

COVID-19 Overview

Surveillance

Laboratory testing

Most testing data from travellers and AgRDT

Majority of new cases from pre-travel screening (85.7%) and alerts (14.3%). Cases are concentrated in Juba (85.7%) Unity (5.4%), and Ruweng Administrative Area (5.4%).

Vaccination

Total of 621 health facilities (increase of 6 since last week) now conducting COVID-19 vaccination in 80 counties.

So far 2.1 M doses of COVID-19 received in South Sudan. With current available doses, 14.4% of the total population can be fully vaccinated

With current J&J vaccine type, 45% of the total population can be fully vaccinated (18 and older)

WHO’s Intensified COVID-19 Vaccination Activity postponed to 9-16 May 2022