South Sudan
COVID-19 Update for South Sudan - 13 April 2022
Attachments
COVID-19 Overview
- Stable low number of daily COVID-19 cases
Surveillance
- Preliminary results from health facility prevalence survey conducted on 17 December 2021-28 February 2022 shows 18.7% positive tests using RT-PCR amongst 723 participants aged 1-80 years (43% female) in 8 health facilities in Juba, Bentiu, Rubek, Bor and Wau counties. 40% of positive cases between 20-49 years of age. Largest proportion of positive cases in Juba hospitals (38.5% Juba Military Hospital, 23.7% Juba Teaching Hospital, only 5.9% in Wau Teaching Hospital and 4.4% Bor Town Hospital) with 89.6% of individuals tested in Juba County
Laboratory testing
Majority of new cases from pre-travel screening (85.7%) and alerts (14.3%).
Cases are concentrated in Juba (85.7%) Unity (5.4%), and Ruweng Administrative Area (5.4%).
Most testing data from travellers and AgRDT
Vaccination
Total of 621 health facilities (increase of 6 since last week) now conducting COVID-19 vaccination in 80 counties.
So far 2.1 M doses of COVID-19 received in South Sudan. With current available doses, 14.4% of the total population can be fully vaccinated
With current J&J vaccine type, 45% of the total population can be fully vaccinated (18 and older)
WHO’s Intensified COVID-19 Vaccination Activity postponed to 9-16 May 2022
No shortage of vaccines and no doses at risk of expiring.